Origin Sport Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 120.2% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $800,458.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00014159 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00067968 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

