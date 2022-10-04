Orion Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $125.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $311.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

