Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Price Performance

Orion Group stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.27.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.57 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Orion Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Orion Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,264,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 204,322 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,551,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 138,624 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Orion Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Orion Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 40,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

