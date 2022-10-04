Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Orion Group stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.27.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.57 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
