Orion Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.78 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $104.78 million and $2.78 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00005530 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol’s genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 92,973,074 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token.Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform.Find all info regarding the 2020 ORN token swap here.TelegramWhitepaper”

