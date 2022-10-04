OVR Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (OVR)

OVR (OVR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. OVR has a market capitalization of $61.93 million and $1.83 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OVR has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One OVR coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OVR Profile

OVR was first traded on November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 94,469,164 coins. The Reddit community for OVR is https://reddit.com/r/OVR_AR_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here. OVR’s official website is www.ovr.ai.

OVR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

