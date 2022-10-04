Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Trading Up 2.1%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.84 and last traded at $32.84. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 52.65% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

