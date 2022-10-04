Pakcoin (PAK) Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Pakcoin has a market cap of $338,354.04 and approximately $2,864.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pakcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00274077 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001307 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003785 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin (PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins and its circulating supply is 77,000,499 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/)THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the worldFAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan.INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a PakistaniWallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

