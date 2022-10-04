Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49,097.00

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $49,097.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004525 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00043508 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $323.14 or 0.01598381 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

BUNNY is a coin. It launched on October 23rd, 2020. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 15,160,359 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official website is pancakebunny.finance/pool. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pancake Bunny is a yield farming project aiming to complete difficult missions for cake farmers to get more cakes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

