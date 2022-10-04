Pangolin (PNG) Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last Week

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and $338,517.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0769 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s launch date was June 21st, 2021. Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,595,368 coins. Pangolin’s official website is pangolin.exchange. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pangolin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap's. Pangolin offers three critically important benefits: fast and cheap trades, community-driven development, and a fair and open token distribution.PNG is the Pangolin governance token. PNG holders can use their tokens to provide liquidity in Pangolin's pools and vote on proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

