Paralink Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $349,117.00 (PARA)

Paralink Network (PARA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Paralink Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Paralink Network has a total market capitalization of $349,117.00 and $48,258.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paralink Network has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paralink Network Coin Profile

Paralink Network’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Paralink Network’s total supply is 272,109,779 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paralink Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paralink Network offers a multi-chain oracle platform for DeFi and other blockchain applications. Paralink Node supports Ethereum and Plasm, with more networks coming soon.Anyone can run the Paralink Node and serve as an oracle to DeFi smart contracts. Paralink oracle quorums are self-organizing, on-chain consensus networks for data streams that require higher degree of security. Relayer quorum is a set of nominated validators that perform the final oracle job validation and relay the results over bridges/xcmp. The relayer quorum is governed by PARA token holders.”

