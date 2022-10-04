PARSIQ (PRQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.51 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $32.51 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges.



PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was September 21st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 135,993,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

