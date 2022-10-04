Particl Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (PART) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002312 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Particl has a market cap of $5.90 million and $2,135.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00085814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00064176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00030189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007708 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 12,518,006 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.