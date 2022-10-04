Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,793 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned 0.29% of Pathward Financial worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CASH opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.16 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.16 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,916.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $243,103 and have sold 1,750 shares valued at $62,245. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

