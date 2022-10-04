Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,864,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 64,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,587 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 681,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $171.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

