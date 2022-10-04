Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 271,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after buying an additional 144,073 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

