Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 544,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,385,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 183,551 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 2.9 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.