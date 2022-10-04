Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 7.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 14.9% in the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 7.0% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 3,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $344.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.98.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

