Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 451.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 672.3% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

