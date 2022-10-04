Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $163.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.65 and its 200 day moving average is $187.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $159.42 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.32.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

