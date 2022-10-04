Pawtocol Trading 9.1% Lower This Week (UPI)

Pawtocol (UPI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Pawtocol has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and approximately $154,968.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pawtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pawtocol Profile

Pawtocol launched on November 25th, 2019. Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com.

Pawtocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pawtocol LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Pawtocol”, “we”, “our”, “us”) aims to take the pet care industry into the blockchain age by developing a platform with a pet-focused economy and ecosystem.Pawtocol is building a multi-functional platform that can seamlessly integrate into the average pet parent’s daily life, to make crucial pet care decisions easier, reduce the lifetime cost of pet ownership, and ultimately improve the lives of pets everywhere.”

