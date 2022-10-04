PAX Gold Market Cap Reaches $520.33 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for about $1,717.08 or 0.08485681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $520.33 million and approximately $17.94 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 303,034 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAX Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

