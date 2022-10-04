PayAccept Price Reaches $0.0312 on Major Exchanges (PAYT)

PayAccept (PAYT) traded 170.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, PayAccept has traded up 109.7% against the dollar. One PayAccept coin can now be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayAccept has a total market capitalization of $446,412.00 and approximately $18,304.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PayAccept alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PayAccept Coin Profile

PayAccept was first traded on September 4th, 2020. PayAccept’s total supply is 14,318,367 coins. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PayAccept is www.payaccept.net. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PayAccept

According to CryptoCompare, “PayAccept aims to offer its clients access to cryptocurrency and fiat management, crypto-lending, card issuances, and risk management services.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayAccept directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayAccept should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayAccept using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayAccept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayAccept and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.