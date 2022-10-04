Paybswap (PAYB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.00

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. Paybswap has a market cap of $39,443.29 and approximately $26.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paybswap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Paybswap

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paybswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paybswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paybswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.