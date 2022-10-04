Paybswap (PAYB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.00

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. Paybswap has a market cap of $39,443.29 and approximately $26.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010683 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Paybswap
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Paybswap Coin Trading
