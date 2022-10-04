PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PayPal Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $273.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
