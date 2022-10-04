PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) versus Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Head-To-Head Comparison

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PC Connection and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Connection $2.89 billion 0.42 $69.91 million $3.40 13.59 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Connection 2.83% 12.77% 8.29% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares PC Connection and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PC Connection and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

PC Connection currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.02%. Given PC Connection’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PC Connection is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.3% of PC Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.5% of PC Connection shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PC Connection beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PC Connection

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

