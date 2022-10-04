peachfolio Price Tops $0.0005 (PCHF)

peachfolio (PCHF) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. One peachfolio coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. peachfolio has a market cap of $363,812.79 and approximately $17,109.00 worth of peachfolio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, peachfolio has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010756 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
peachfolio Coin Profile
The Reddit community for peachfolio is https://reddit.com/r/peachfolio. peachfolio’s official Twitter account is @peachfolio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
peachfolio Coin Trading
