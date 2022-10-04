Peanut Market Cap Achieves $131,668.77 (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $131,668.77 and approximately $210,479.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Peanut

Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peanut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

