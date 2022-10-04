PECULIUM (PCL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.16 Million

PECULIUM (PCL) traded 111.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, PECULIUM has traded 66.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PECULIUM has a market cap of $3.16 million and $50,065.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PECULIUM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PECULIUM

PECULIUM’s genesis date was February 10th, 2019. PECULIUM’s total supply is 220,502,320 coins. PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium. The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. PECULIUM’s official website is peculium.io/documents.

Buying and Selling PECULIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2017, PECULIUM aims to bring advanced investment and wealth management services to the world of Digital Assets.PCL is a BEP-20 multi-utility token granting access to PECULIUM services and rewards to users and stakeholders. PECULIUM is a team of Early adopters of blockchain, data science experts, and tech fans. PECULIUM has developed the SAIΞVE app, a wealth management platform for Digital Assets. SAIΞVE App combines Artificial intelligence and Smart contracts, implementing elements from traditional savings and investments with all-data-driven decision investments making. Peculium's High-Yield Savings Account BELIΞVE relies on a long-only based investment strategy that creates return in the upward momentum at spots markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PECULIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PECULIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

