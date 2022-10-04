Pendle (PENDLE) Price Reaches $0.0539 on Major Exchanges

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $12.48 million and approximately $504,936.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pendle

Pendle’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Pendle’s total supply is 231,725,335 coins. The official website for Pendle is pendle.finance. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pendle

According to CryptoCompare, “Pendle is the first protocol that enables the trading of tokenized future yield on an AMM system. It aims to give holders of yield-generating assets the opportunity to generate additional yield and to lock in future yield upfront, while offering traders direct exposure to future yield streams, without the need for an underlying collateral.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

