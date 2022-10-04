Penguin Finance Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PEFI)

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. Penguin Finance has a market capitalization of $242,018.08 and approximately $10,613.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penguin Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Penguin Finance has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Penguin Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Penguin Finance Profile

Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Penguin Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penguin Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penguin Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penguin Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penguin Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.