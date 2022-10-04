Penguin Finance Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PEFI)

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. Penguin Finance has a market capitalization of $242,018.08 and approximately $10,613.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penguin Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Penguin Finance has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010756 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Penguin Finance Profile
Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Penguin Finance Coin Trading
