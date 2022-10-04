Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRF opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

