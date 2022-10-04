People’s Punk Price Hits $0.0002 (DDDD)

People’s Punk (DDDD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One People’s Punk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. People’s Punk has a market cap of $178,722.00 and $37,191.00 worth of People’s Punk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, People’s Punk has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About People’s Punk

People’s Punk’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. People’s Punk’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. People’s Punk’s official Twitter account is @fractional_art. The official website for People’s Punk is fractional.art/vaults/0x8ca9a0fbd8db501f013f2e9e33a1b9dc129a48e0.

People’s Punk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “This unique vault represents an accumulation of 1 digital art piece which are at the intersection of digital history and fine art collecting. Their creators were first of their kind pioneers, held in high regard by the community, whose works have been cemented as the pivotal influencers to the modern NFT.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as People’s Punk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire People’s Punk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase People’s Punk using one of the exchanges listed above.

