Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for about $21.20 or 0.00104580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $296,825.00 and $350.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs’ launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. The official website for Pepemon Pepeballs is pepemon.world. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.