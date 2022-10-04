PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $165.25 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.94 and a 200-day moving average of $170.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

