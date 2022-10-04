PERL.eco Price Hits $0.0216 (PERL)

PERL.eco (PERL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One PERL.eco coin can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PERL.eco has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. PERL.eco has a market capitalization of $21.49 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of PERL.eco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PERL.eco

PERL.eco launched on August 20th, 2019. PERL.eco’s total supply is 996,140,377 coins. PERL.eco’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The official website for PERL.eco is www.perlin.net/en.

PERL.eco Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PERL.eco is an attempt to democratize the biosphere economy through liquidity pools and tokenization of biodiversity and carbon credits to the Decentralized Finance (DeFi).In contrast to PerlinX which is a platform where users mint synthetic assets by collateralizing PERL and pxUSD, assets on PERL.eco are backed by real-world assets like carbon credits and bioecological-related assets.PerlinX is a decentralized finance interface platform, allowing users to trade assets of any kind with each other through incentivized liquidity mining and synthetic asset generation.PerlinX utilizes incentivized liquidity provision through the use of liquidity pools powered by the Balancer protocol. Participants can stake their PERL tokens to provide liquidity and be rewarded for doing so. Rewards for liquidity provision will initially be distributed in PERL, BAL and UMA tokens.PERL can be used as both a liquidity and collateral asset. You can stake PERL to provide liquidity to the PerlinX platform and receive incentives in PERL and BAL rewards for doing so (UMA rewards coming soon too!). Or you can use PERL as collateral to create synthetic PxAssets.”

