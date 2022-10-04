Persistence (XPRT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $535,787.00

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00003200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market cap of $96.51 million and $535,787.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Persistence Coin Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 151,200,812 coins and its circulating supply is 128,300,819 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

