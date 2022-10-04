PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Critical Review

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of PetVivo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -3,817.65% -99.68% -82.24% DarioHealth -301.07% -77.24% -64.63%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares PetVivo and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PetVivo and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00 DarioHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00

PetVivo presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 253.55%. DarioHealth has a consensus target price of $12.94, indicating a potential upside of 173.52%. Given PetVivo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PetVivo is more favorable than DarioHealth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetVivo and DarioHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $120,000.00 166.15 -$5.01 million ($0.75) -2.64 DarioHealth $20.51 million 5.30 -$76.76 million ($3.75) -1.26

PetVivo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DarioHealth. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems. It also provides smart glucose meters; bluetooth connected blood pressure cuff; digital scales; biofeedback sensor devices; and diabetes management programs, including lifestyle changes, healthy eating, advanced tracking, and live coaching. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

