Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is First City Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.2% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE PFE opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $247.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

