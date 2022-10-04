Phantasma Tops One Day Trading Volume of $251,999.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $25.18 million and $251,999.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00064210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00030272 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007833 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,631,072 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storageChain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain.The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

