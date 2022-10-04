PhoenixDAO (PHNX) 1-Day Volume Tops $39,677.00

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $244,752.79 and $39,677.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010731 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00142653 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.01775827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00253945 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,504,440 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

