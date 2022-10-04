Phore (PHR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $106.00

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $234,403.66 and approximately $106.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00669358 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007792 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010646 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000137 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Coinary Token (CYT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,838,486 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars.

