PicaArtMoney (PICA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $52,332.00

PicaArtMoney (PICA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One PicaArtMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. PicaArtMoney has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $52,332.00 worth of PicaArtMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PicaArtMoney has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PicaArtMoney Coin Profile

PicaArtMoney’s genesis date was October 19th, 2020. PicaArtMoney’s total supply is 446,916,625 coins. The official message board for PicaArtMoney is blog.naver.com/picapj01. PicaArtMoney’s official website is www.picaproject.co.kr/main.php.

Buying and Selling PicaArtMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pica Art Money (“PICA”) token is a utility token issued by PICA HOLDINGS LIMITED located in Hong Kong. PICA token is available for use as a payment method within the business ecosystem of Pica Project located in Korea. PICA tokens can be used for co-ownership, sale, auction, exhibition, and donation of artworks by famed artists in both Korea and abroad.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PicaArtMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PicaArtMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PicaArtMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

