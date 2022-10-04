Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $166,449.61 and $3,316.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,011.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00274077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00138788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.00733212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00595498 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency which will work as part of a secured communications platform. With seamless payments and fully verified participants, all data and transactions will be kept secure between trusted parties.Pigeon Communicator will secure messaging using private key encryption on user's device. Data will be stored privately and anonymously on distributed datanodes around the world until autodestructed.Messages stored on PGN Datanodes will be autodestructed after a set period of time: ASAP, after a day, week, month, year. Even if someone else comes into possession of the user's private key, there is no possible way to restore once deleted messages.(PGN) is run by miners who validate transactions on blockchain, secure the network and mint new coins. 95% of block reward goes to miners, 5% to PGN dev fund.Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm, a message carrier and native token of Pigeon Communicator. Pigeoncoin is blockchain based, decentralized, permissionless and trustless PoW coin with halvenings and max cap of 21B PGN. Pigeoncoins can be mined using GPU or bought at several cryptocurrency exchanges.”

