Pilot Self Reported Market Cap Hits $298,738.00 (PTD)

Pilot (PTD) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Pilot coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Pilot has a total market capitalization of $298,738.00 and $41,533.00 worth of Pilot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pilot has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pilot alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pilot Coin Profile

Pilot’s genesis date was May 7th, 2021. Pilot’s total supply is 82,982,691 coins. Pilot’s official Twitter account is @Pilotprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pilot’s official website is p.td.

Pilot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pilot is a first over-lending protocol build by Pilot Lab based on Heco Chain, users can participate in liquidity farming with leverage through over-lending, enhancing to get more revenue in a certain time unit.Pilot Lab is an ecology system, which is focused on developing DeFi products, currently, it is created based on Huobi ECO Chain (Heco). PTD is the original project token, which can be shared with all the products from Pilot Lab.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pilot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pilot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pilot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pilot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pilot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.