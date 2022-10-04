Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

