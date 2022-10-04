Plasma Finance (PPAY) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $26.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Plasma Finance has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Plasma Finance

Plasma Finance launched on October 29th, 2020. Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance.

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PPAY is designed as the all-in-one defi service token combining access, rewards, staking and governance functions.”

