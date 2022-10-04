Playcent Reaches Market Cap of $558,780.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Playcent has a total market cap of $558,780.00 and $17,488.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Playcent’s official website is playcent.com. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playcent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers.”

