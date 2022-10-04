PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

PlayGame (PXG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $254,017.05 and approximately $810.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayGame has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s launch date was January 11th, 2019. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world.The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

