Playkey (PKT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40,575.00

Playkey (PKT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Playkey has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $76,412.00 and approximately $40,575.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io/en. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey.

Playkey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products.The official Playkey ticker is “PKT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

