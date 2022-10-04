Plian Tops One Day Trading Volume of $59,230.00 (PI)

Plian (PI) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Plian has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Plian has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $59,230.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,214.32 or 1.00001900 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004598 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00051287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00063935 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021777 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004906 BTC.

About Plian

Plian is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 915,801,048 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Plian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

